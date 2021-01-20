The Final Hours: President Trump Grants Pardons & Commutes Sentences For 143 People ... Including Lil' Wayne & Kodak Black!
President Donald Trump has pardoned former chief strategist Steve Bannon as part of a late flurry of clemency action benefiting 143 people, including rap stars and former members of Congress. President Trump granted a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter "Lil Wayne" & granted a commutation to Bill Kapri "Kodak Black". Posted By Persist
