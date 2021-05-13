"She Messed With The Wrong Momma" Woman Claims Pandemic Stress Led Her To Kill Estranged Husband's New Girlfriend!
An Iowa woman on trial for fatally stabbing her estranged husband’s new girlfriend is “responsible” for the murder but was acting out of intense loneliness and pressure from the coronavirus pandemic, not jealousy, defense attorneys say. "Her husband was gone. She was suddenly alone in the midst of chaos.". Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS