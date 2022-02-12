Four People Shot Outside Justin Bieber's Party After Kodak Black Gets Into Fight During Super Bowl Weekend!
Four people were shot after Justin Bieber's concert Friday night ... right in front of a slew of celebs.
Bieber had performed in WeHo at the Pacific Design Center and had an afterparty nearby at The Nice Guy. The guest list included Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.
At around 2:45 AM, as Kodak Black, Gunna and Lil Baby were standing on the street, smiling and talking, a fight broke out. Kodak took a swing at someone and then ... you hear gunshots.
According to police the shooter/shooters are still on the loose.
The parties are the roll up to Sunday's Super Bowl. There were a bunch of parties Friday night, and they were for the most part peaceful.
Via TMZ | Posted by JR
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS