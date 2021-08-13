Horrible: California Father Murdered His 2 Kids In Mexico Due To QAnon "Serpent DNA" Conspiracy Theories! (News Clip)
A California father confessed to killing his two young children after researching QAnon conspiracy theories that led him to believe they had “serpent DNA” which would turn them into monsters as they got older. Matthew Taylor Coleman, a 40-year-old surf instructor, has been charged with killing his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter. Authorities say he took them to Rosarito, Mexico, and shot them with a spear gun. Posted By Persist
