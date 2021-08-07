Wild Pursuit: Driver Loses Control And Slams Into Utility Pole In High-Speed Rollover Crash!

BROKEN? 27,429 views

Dramatic video has emerged capturing the moment a car leading police on a high-speed chase through a Los Angeles neighborhood crashed into a utility pole and flipped over, leaving three people with serious injuries. The incident took place in the Echo Park section of Los Angeles. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS