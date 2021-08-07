Wild Pursuit: Driver Loses Control And Slams Into Utility Pole In High-Speed Rollover Crash!
Dramatic video has emerged capturing the moment a car leading police on a high-speed chase through a Los Angeles neighborhood crashed into a utility pole and flipped over, leaving three people with serious injuries. The incident took place in the Echo Park section of Los Angeles. Posted By Persist
