Man's Not Hot: London Police Question & Detain A Black Man For Wearing A Coat In Warm Weather!
The Met police is facing further accusations of racism after footage emerged showing a black man being stopped and searched ‘for wearing a coat despite the warm weather’. The man replied that he can dress ‘how he wants’ before an officer says she is going to detain him, saying he wasn’t ‘dressed for the climate’. Police have now launched a review into the incident and confirmed a formal complaint had been made. Posted By Persist
