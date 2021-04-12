The Virginia Police Officer Who Maced An Army Lt. During A Traffic Stop Has Been Fired!
In a statement, the town of Windsor said it joined calls from elected officials, including Gov. Ralph Northam, in requesting an investigation by Virginia State Police into the December 2020 encounter.
FULL STATEMENT FROM GOV. NORTHAM:
"The incident in Windsor is disturbing and angered me – and I am directing the Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation. Our Commonwealth has done important work on police reform, but we must keep working to ensure Virginians are safe during interactions with police, the enforcement of laws is fair and equitable, and people are held accountable. I am inviting Army medic Lieutenant Caron Nazario to meet soon – we must all continue the larger dialogue about reform in out country."
