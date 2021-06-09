Daniyel - 82nd
"82nd is the street I grew up & Portland Oregon is where I'm from! The last year we been in the media and my city has been portrayed in all different types of ways but this video is Portland! Truly! The coolest mf place on the planet ya dig!"
82nd follows Daniyel around Portland, repping his neighborhood. Features Portland Football Player, Ly https://www.instagram.com/lyly.elliott11/ and basketball player Lamar Washington - https://www.instagram.com/iamlamarwashington/
