Stunna Gambino - Top Opp Vulture (Official Video)

BROKEN? 58,691 views

VDK Presents “Top Opp Vulture” Official Music Video

Directed By JMO Productions + Stunna Gambino



Stream/Download “Top Opp Vulture”:

https://stunnagambino.lnk.to/TopOppVulture



Subscribe for more Stunna Gambino content:

https://stunnagambino.lnk.to/YouTubeSub



Follow Stunna Gambino

https://www.instagram.com/stunna.gambino

https://mobile.twitter.com/stunna__gambino

https://www.facebook.com/Stunna-Gambino-2007107902943161/

https://soundcloud.com/stunnagambino



Artist's IG handle(s):

https://www.instagram.com/stunna.gambino


Director IG handle(s):

https://www.instagram.com/jmoprod/

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS