Woke Up To A Ticket: Tesla Driver Ticketed For Falling Asleep While On Autopilot At 82 mph!
Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a Tesla driver who fell asleep while on autopilot. Deputies said the Illinois man was asleep behind the wheel and woke up once the car was pulled over. He was questioned and initially denied falling asleep while the car was driving itself. Tesla mandates that the operator keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times and always maintain control of the vehicle while utilizing the autopilot feature. Posted By Persist
