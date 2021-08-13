Court Cam: Man Stabbed 2 Employees After Stealing $8 Chicken Caesar Salad!

BROKEN? 7,042 views

A Florida man accused of stabbing two Publix employees who confronted him for stealing a chicken Caesar salad appeared in court, laughing when the judge read the charge of armed robbery with a firearm or a deadly weapon. Matthew Lawrence Miller, appearing in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court. Miller laughed when Judge Mindy Glazer mentioned the $7.99 salad. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS