Court Cam: Man Stabbed 2 Employees After Stealing $8 Chicken Caesar Salad!
A Florida man accused of stabbing two Publix employees who confronted him for stealing a chicken Caesar salad appeared in court, laughing when the judge read the charge of armed robbery with a firearm or a deadly weapon. Matthew Lawrence Miller, appearing in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court. Miller laughed when Judge Mindy Glazer mentioned the $7.99 salad. Posted By Persist
