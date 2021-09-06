Muhammad Ali Vs Larry Holmes!
Professional American heavyweight boxer and olympic champion Muhammad Ali (pre-fight record 56–3, 37 KO) with nickname "The Greatest" against top-ranked and high skilled athlete Larry Holmes (pre-fight record 35–0, 26 KO) with nickname "The Easton Assassin". Fight was billed as "The Last Hurrah!" and took place in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, USA on October 2, 1980. Spectacular knockout in boxing fight. Posted By Ghost
