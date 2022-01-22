“You’re Stupid & You’re Ugly!” Rick Da Don Goes Off On Howard Stern For Saying Hospitals Should Turn Away Anti-Vaxxers [Label Submitted]

BROKEN? 2,611 views

Rick Da Don has strong words for Howard Stern following his comments about unvaccinated people.

NFTs – https://Opensea.io/collection/Mini-Masterpieces
Clothing Line – https://BrokenHeartShirts.com
Music – https://RickDaDon.com/product/albums
Indie Music Platform – https://ReallyHood.com
Video Sharing – https://VidMondo.com
Art – https://RitchieKnoxArt.com
Social Media: @TheRickDaDon

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS