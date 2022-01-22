“You’re Stupid & You’re Ugly!” Rick Da Don Goes Off On Howard Stern For Saying Hospitals Should Turn Away Anti-Vaxxers [Label Submitted]
Rick Da Don has strong words for Howard Stern following his comments about unvaccinated people.
NFTs – https://Opensea.io/collection/Mini-Masterpieces
Clothing Line – https://BrokenHeartShirts.com
Music – https://RickDaDon.com/product/albums
Indie Music Platform – https://ReallyHood.com
Video Sharing – https://VidMondo.com
Art – https://RitchieKnoxArt.com
Social Media: @TheRickDaDon
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS