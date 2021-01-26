Things Got Ugly Real Quick: Dude Pulled Out The Hammer & Let Off Some Rounds At A Random Car During An Illegal Street Race In Houston!

BROKEN? 19,739 views

This vehicle was stopped by an illegal street takeover by a group who blocked traffic to allow for cars to do burnouts and donuts. When this car drives through, one of the participants pulls a handgun and shoots several shots at the vehicle.
No one was struck. It is not known if the individual was arrested.

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS