Things Got Ugly Real Quick: Dude Pulled Out The Hammer & Let Off Some Rounds At A Random Car During An Illegal Street Race In Houston!
This vehicle was stopped by an illegal street takeover by a group who blocked traffic to allow for cars to do burnouts and donuts. When this car drives through, one of the participants pulls a handgun and shoots several shots at the vehicle.
No one was struck. It is not known if the individual was arrested.
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS