Sparking Outrage: Lil Nas X’s Limited Edition Nike "Satan Shoes" Will Have 666 Pairs & Contain 1 Drop Of Human Blood!
The shoes include the Luke 10:18 scripture which is “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven”, 60cc red ink and one drop of human blood in the sole. Lil Nas X is further celebrating the release of his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name” music video with special edition Nike Air Max ’97 “Satan Shoes” Playing off the Devil theme. Is this going overboard?. Posted By Persist
