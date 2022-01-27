30yr Old Dog Walker W/ 1.6m Ppl Behind Him On An Anti-Work Subreddit.. Gets On National TV & Embarrasses Himself Wanting To Be Paid More To Do Less!
Short backstory: 30-year-old, Jessie Watters, walks dogs for 20 hours a week but wants less hours and more pay. There's a subreddit group called 'Antiwork' with close to 2 million members. Fox News invites this man who's the head moderator for an interview but all his followers warned him not to do it.
After the interview airs on TV... most of the entire subreddit went off on him & were banned for talking bad about the 30yr old.. He quickly suspended the forum
Posted by Thrillz
