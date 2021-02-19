Sheesh: Cleveland Officer Fired For Excessive Force After Finding Suspect In Recycling Bin, Putting His Foot On His Throat & More!

Body camera video released this week shows a now-fired Cleveland police officer stepping on a man’s throat and shoving him into the back of a police cruiser during an arrest. Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard fired officer John Petkac Dec. 22 for his role in the incident and two other incidents where he used excessive force during arrests. Posted By Persist

