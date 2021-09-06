Suspect Leads Police On Wild Chase In Macomb County, Michigan! "Open Roadway, Let's Take Him Out"
A pursuit began and the suspect was ultimately apprehended when a second Macomb County Sheriff’s deputy takes out the suspect vehicle. The suspect, wanted for homicide out of North Dakota, and his passenger were taken into custody without injury. The deputy that ultimately ended the chase received non-life threatening injuries. Multiple vehicles were damaged. Posted By Persist
