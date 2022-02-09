Say What? Biden Administration Reportedly Finalizing $30 Million Program To Give Out Crack Pipes To Drug Addicts!
The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is reportedly seeking to give grants to programs that hand out crack pipes to drug addicts as part of a program to keep drug users safe. The idea is to limit infections among drug users. A $30 million Biden administration grant program includes money for non-profit groups to purchase 'safe smoking kits/supplies according to a report in the Washington Free Beacon. The pipes would also hopefully convince people to smoke instead of injecting drugs because injections are reportedly riskier. Posted By Persist
