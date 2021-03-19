losLAUREN 718 - The Appetizer [Allergic to Failure, LLC Submitted]
losLAUREN 718 has released the new visual for his track called “The Appetizer.” Shot by the Golden Fable and featuring Tampa Mystic at Ark Studios Atlanta “The Appetizer” is a no holds bar ode to the golden era were rappers used to ACTUALLY rap meaning spit bars! Clocking in at roughly a minute, losLAUREN 718 serves up a gourmet dish of witty lyrics that showcases why he is one of the upcoming rappers hat you need to pay attention to. “Allergic to Failure,” now available on all streaming platform. If you love hip-hop, this one is nothing to miss. #allergictofailure🤧 #addictedtosuccess🍾 #onlybelieversachievesuccess💪
“The Appetizer” Written and performed by losLAUREN 718
Produced by Grizz & Millz Douglas
Facebook: facebook.com/losLAUREN718Official
Instagram: instagram.com/losLAUREN718
Twitter: twitter.com/losLAUREN718
Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/7sETwzSPI0nmkFtVmrqInk
Apple Music: music.apple.com/us/artist/loslauren-718/1476228409
Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/losLAUREN718
Vimeo: vimeo.com/loslauren718
