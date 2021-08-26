Hold Up: Washington Public School Requires Student Athletes To Wear Tracking Monitors To Trace COVID!
A public high school in Washington state is requiring some student-athletes and coaches to wear tracking devices to trace COVID-19. The high school said that both vaccinated and unvaccinated athletes who play on teams with high contact and moderate indoor contact, such as volleyball, basketball and wrestling, are required to wear the devices. Posted By Persist
