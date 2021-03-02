Who's The Greatest? Biography WWE Legends! (Teaser)
A&E Network and WWE Studios are giving fans an exclusive look behind the curtain in an all-new Sunday night programming partnership. With unprecedented access to WWE’s archive, eight original two-hour documentaries under the award-winning “Biography” banner will showcase the stories behind some of the most memorable WWE Superstars of all time including Stone Cold Steve Austin® “Macho Man” Randy Savage®, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper™, Booker T®, Shawn Michaels®, Bret Hart, Mick Foley and Ultimate Warrior. Posted By Persist
