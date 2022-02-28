Lucky: New York Man Wins $10 Million Lottery For The 2nd Time!
Juan Hernandez, of Uniondale, won the New York Lottery’s $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch-off game this month. He purchased the winning ticket at a Stop & Shop in Hempstead, on Long Island. Hernandez previously won $10 million from another lottery scratch-off ticket on the $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular game in 2019. Posted BY Persist
