Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Search To Find Man Who Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend/Youtuber Gabby Petito!
https://worldstar.com/video.php?v=wshhX4h1Hj8Dw9Py56yO. Dog the Bounty Hunter — says he has joined the search for Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie last week after the 22-year-old Petito's remains were discovered in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19; a coroner has since ruled her death a homicide. Laundrie has not been seen since Sept. 14, when he left his parents' Florida home after telling them he planned to visit a local nature reserve to meditate. The Laundries reported their son missing three days later. Posted By Persist
