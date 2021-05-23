Crazy: Angry Silverback Gorilla Charges At Photographer But He Keeps Calm! (1974)
In 1974 Belgian photographer and conservationist Adrien Deschryver in heart of Kahuzi-Biega National Park in Zaire, snapping pictures of gorillas from a short distance away. Deschryver demonstrates one of the things you learn in Photographing Gorillas 101: don’t run when they charge. A baby gorilla is brought into the forest by Deschryver to help it adjust to its natural habitat, footage captures the sheer force of the silverback’s intimidating demonstration before Adrien drops the baby and calmly backs away. Posted By Persist
