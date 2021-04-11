Meanwhile In Florida: Hit-And-Run Driver Kills Federal Judge & Hits 6-Year-Old Boy ... Claims She’s Harry Potter!
A Florida woman fatally struck a federal judge from New York and seriously injured a six-year-old boy when she swerved her car on to a sidewalk. Police said the woman said she believed she was Harry Potter. They also said they found a synthetic drug in her bag. Nastasia Snape, 23, was charged with vehicular homicide and other felonies for the crash that killed Sandra Feuerstein, 75, The boy, Anthony Ovchinnikov, was taken to hospital. Posted By Persist
