Scam Call Takes Weird Left Turn When Scammer Gets H*rny!
This lady receives a call from someone pretending to be an officer from the Australian Tax Office (which apparently uses an email address hosted on Outlook, because that screams 'fully legit') and spends some time trolling them with fake info and random questions.
This would've been fairly funny on its own... but by the end, our scammer apparently forgets his mission and starts feeling a little randy, because this call takes a decidedly h*rny turn. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS