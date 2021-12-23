Japan Has Developed A Lickable TV Screen That Can Imitate Different Flavors Of Food!
"A Japanese professor has developed a prototype lickable TV screen that can imitate food flavours, another step towards creating a multi-sensory viewing experience.
The device, called Taste the TV (TTTV), uses a carousel of 10 flavour canisters that spray in combination to create the taste of a particular food. The flavour sample then rolls on hygienic film over a flat TV screen for the viewer to try." - Via Reuters https://www.reuters.com/technology/lick-it-up-japan-professor-creates-tele-taste-tv-screen-2021-12-23/
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS