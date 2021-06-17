President Biden Makes Juneteenth A Federal Holiday To Commemorate The End Of Slavery In The U.S.
President Joe Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S., with most U.S. government employees granted paid leave on Friday. The act establishes the first new federal holiday in nearly four decades, and comes after more than a year of a national racial reckoning sparked by police killings of Black Americans. Juneteenth marks the day when the last enslaved African Americans were ordered freed after Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, three years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Posted By Persist
