Thoughts? Doctor Creates "ImmunaBand" Bracelet Designed To Digitally Access & Show Coronavirus Vaccination Record!

BROKEN? 7,870 views

ImmunaBand's proprietary wristband will show immunization status to anyone with a smartphone. Each bracelet has a metal tag with an engraved, unique QR code which, when scanned by a smartphone, directs users to their personal password-protected vaccination record. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS