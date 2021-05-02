Thoughts? Doctor Creates "ImmunaBand" Bracelet Designed To Digitally Access & Show Coronavirus Vaccination Record!
ImmunaBand's proprietary wristband will show immunization status to anyone with a smartphone. Each bracelet has a metal tag with an engraved, unique QR code which, when scanned by a smartphone, directs users to their personal password-protected vaccination record. Posted By Persist
