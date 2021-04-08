Wrestling Career On The Way? Mike Tyson Shows Up At AEW & Helps Chris Jericho!
Mike Tyson made his return to AEW tonight on AEW Dynamite. Iron Mike’s music hit during a beat down of Chris Jericho. Tyson ripped off his shirt and entered the squared circle, and proceeded to go after MJF’s faction. On next week’s Dynamite, Tyson will return as a Special Ringside Enforce for Dax Harwood (with Cash Wheeler) vs. Chris Jericho (with Sammy Guevara). Posted By Persist
