440 Smitty's “Blind Spots" Official Lyrics & Meaning!
440 Smitty stopped by Genius to talk about his debut single “Blind Spots.” The Ohio native revealed he had no intentions of even dropping the song until someone posted it on TikTok and it blew up, but taken down shortly after its leak due to copyright issues. The song samples a popular Christian worship song “Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)” by Hillsong UNITED, who initially declined to clear the sample but had a change of heart after reading the inspiring lyrics.
Posted by Gio
