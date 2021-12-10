Blackout Ft. Kilogram - HipHop [Overload Records Submitted]

Jersey City Rap Legend Blackout returns after taking a decade off from the music business. He recruits his Younger brother Kilogram from Trenton NJ on his 1st single "HIPHOP... Check this Joint out!!! all true hiphop heads will appreciate this one. The Hiphop single is available on all streaming Platforms.

Director: Quest-God
Instagram: @Kilogram3 @blackout8494 @questgod

