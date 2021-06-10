Horrible: Wisconsin Woman Accused Of Killing Her Friend By Poisoning Her With Eyedrops ... $1 Million Bond!
A Milwaukee-area woman accused of poisoning her friend with eyedrops was in court after being charged with homicide and felony theft. Jessy R. Kurczewski was ordered held on $1 million bond during the hearing, according to court records. She was listed in custody Monday at Waukesha County Correctional Facilities. Posted By Persist
