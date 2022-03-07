Well Damn: Student Lets His Classmate Know He Took The Wrong Seat!
A Maricopa High School student was charged with aggravated assault after striking a classmate with a chair in a classroom. The victim was sitting and had a hood over his head, and did not move after being struck. The victim wasn’t transported by ambulance. MPD stated the perpetrator was charged with aggravated assault and released to his parents. Posted By Persist
