Meanwhile In New York: Hundreds Of People Descended On A Vaccination Site After A Fake Facebook Post Said There Were 400 Spare Shots!
A post that read, "PLEASE SHARE: We need to give out 410+ doses in the next 4 hours at Brooklyn Army Terminal (by 7pm), taking anyone in community age 18+, walk ins, or earlier than scheduled" was shared and reposted across parents' groups and other Facebook circles. But as crowds descended on Brooklyn Army Terminal in cars and on foot, the mayor's office tweeted that the shots are reserved for people with appointments, and the Facebook post was a "bogus" rumor. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS