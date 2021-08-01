Homeless Kids In 1970 New York Had Awful Lives!

You are watching a clip from a 16mm film that I made in New York City in the summer of 1970. It was not a good time to be in the city if you were a runaway teen. The “Summer of Love” feeling some young people had in 1967, had long gone – and those folks who were part of that and could go “back to the land” had done so. My client for this film was the Federation of Jewish Philanthropies, an organization in New York who raised hundreds of millions of dollars for services and support organizations. This clip starts with his pitch and then you’ll see what he was raising money for. Posted By Ghost