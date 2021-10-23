“Nobody move. Where’s the money?" South Seattle Business Robbed At Gunpoint By Three Men Wearing Scream Masks!

These criminals know that Seattle Police are critically understaffed and are now committing brazen crimes like these because they know they likely won’t be caught or be prosecuted.

Jenny Lam tells me her mom’s salon, and all the customers inside were robbed by these three people on Sunday, October 17th, at around 6 PM, while the salon was busy. Posted by JR

