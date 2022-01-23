Heavy Fog Makes the World's Largest Plane Appear out of Nowhere!
Bystanders and aviation enthusiasts got to witness a spectacular sight while waiting for the world's largest aircraft, the AN-225 to land. Weather conditions hid the aircraft in a shroud of heavy fog making it virtually invisible until it was almost directly overhead of the crowd.
The Antonov An-225 Mriya is a cargo aircraft that was designed by the Antonov Design Bureau in the Ukrainian SSR within the Soviet Union during the 1980s. It is powered by six turbofan engines and is the heaviest aircraft ever built, with a maximum takeoff weight of 640 tonnes. It also has the largest wingspan of any aircraft in operational service. Posted By Ghost
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS