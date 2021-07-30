Michael Jackson Impersonator Song Goes Viral By Gepetto Jackson aka King Ahki "Shots Fired At MJ's Secret Son?" [Jmacenterprises Unlimited LLC]

Worldstar's Biggest Topic continues to heat up with more controversy. This is the 1st video that he has released thats up to date since he has returned from prison and the video is a very touchy topic in the Jackson community publicly announcing that Jermaine Jackson is only a mentor. Jackson fans i know you know who Brandon Howard is! The one who took a Dna Test on Tmz and the results came back he was but it was exposed that the Dna test is fake.. Gepetto and B. Howard were very close with each other so close that the first time Worldstar posted a video of B Howard is was because of Gepetto. Many Jackson fans are asking if the song is shooting towards B. Howard so Gepetto Clears the air. There was also a impersonator by the name of Fabio who looks just like Michael Jackson who we recently posted and the King took shots at him to.. Can you imagine how many Michael Jackson Impersonators will cringe when they here this song i guess you got there attention all over again. You have superstars who also think there Michael. Lets see what this one does.. Video #24 & he wears the crown correctly..



