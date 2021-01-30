T.I. Speaks Out On Sex Trafficking Allegations Against Him & His Wife Tiny! "These Are Not Stories Of Actual Events"
T.I. has spoken out following the numerous sexual assault allegations levied against him and his wife, Tiny Harris. Earlier this week, a woman named Sabrina Peterson made claims about T.I. saying she is a family friend of the couple, and accused him of putting a gun to her head & now claims are being made saying that women are reaching out to Sabrina to tell her about times where they were drugged and sex trafficked by both T.I. and Tiny. The outlet has numerous screenshots of conversations that women have had with Sabrina. Posted By Persist
