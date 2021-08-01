What Could Go Wrong Challenging 3 Guys To A Handicap MMA Match!
It’s hard enough to win a Mixed Martial Arts fight when it’s one-on-one. It’s even harder when it’s three-on-one. When three fighters take on one fighter, it is not going to end well for the solo side. Most people can see the result coming from a mile away. That prediction came true in brutal fashion on Saturday at an Elite Fighters event in Rzeszow, Poland. A single fighter that goes by ‘Kung Fu Panda’ took on a trio of vicious opponents— Milosz ‘Modlicha’ Wlodkowski, Maciej ‘Szwechu’ Szwech and Norbert ‘Neted’ Grazka. Posted by Abdul
