What Could Go Wrong Challenging 3 Guys To A Handicap MMA Match!

BROKEN? 49,965 views

It’s hard enough to win a Mixed Martial Arts fight when it’s one-on-one. It’s even harder when it’s three-on-one. When three fighters take on one fighter, it is not going to end well for the solo side. Most people can see the result coming from a mile away. That prediction came true in brutal fashion on Saturday at an Elite Fighters event in Rzeszow, Poland. A single fighter that goes by ‘Kung Fu Panda’ took on a trio of vicious opponents— Milosz ‘Modlicha’ Wlodkowski, Maciej ‘Szwechu’ Szwech and Norbert ‘Neted’ Grazka. Posted by Abdul

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS