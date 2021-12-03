Half Eaten Shark Still Swims And Fights To Survive!

Shocking footage has captured a shark after it was attacked and half-eaten by other members of its own species, but managed to keep swimming for minutes before finally succumbing to its injuries.



Dr Mario Lebrato, 35, from Spain, captured the incredibly rare video of shark cannibalism one to two meters below the Indian ocean surface in Mozambique.



The researcher was filming the oceanic blacktip shark when releasing it back into the ocean, when a different group of around 10 sharks set upon it.



The resulting footage shows the shark after having already been attacked, with huge chunks ripped from its side and blood and flesh pouring into the water.



A huge hole can be seen in the side of the shark, with a second smaller chunk of flesh missing towards its tail fin.



Torn flesh and sinew are visible through the murky water caused by the blood leaking from the creature as it struggles in vain to swim away from the others.



Despite its injuries, the shark carried on swimming with a line still attached to its mouth as the other sharks continued to circle it ominously in the water.