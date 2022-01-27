Relax: He Followed A Driver Home After A Road Rage Incident & Tried To Act Like The Tough Guy!
The angry man followed a driver to his home after they exchanged words during a road rage incident minutes earlier. In his hand was a power washer he was pawning off as a shotgun at the man's front door. The owner had to witness the man aiming at his camera with a damn power washer. Posted By Persist
