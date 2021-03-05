Lil Nas X Goes At 6ix9ine Over Homophobic Comment, Alleges Homie Tried to Slide In His DMs!
6ix9ine made a homophobic joke at the "Old Town Road" star's expense on an Instagram post from Akademiks. "Lil Nas X entered the chat," 6ix9ine commented under a screenshotted article about China's recent decision to make COVID-19 anal swab tests mandatory for all foreigners.
Responding with a video of himself dancing to his song "Call Me By Your Name," Lil Nas X simply asked "This you?" under an alleged screenshot of 6ix9ine being met with radio silence after sliding into his DMs.
