Black Bears Learned How To Open Garage Doors, And It's Alarming To Watch!
"My daughter lives at the shore of famous Lake Tahoe where Black Bears have made their home. Bears have learned to break into garages to find food. This smart bear opened the door, did not find anything to his liking and closed the door again. Pretty smart. Now with a large forest fire close by and people fleeing their homes, bears have destroyed garage doors, not so nice." Posted By Ghost
