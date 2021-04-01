Sad: Footage Of Smugglers Dropping 2 Young Girls, 5-Year Old & 3-Year-Old, Over Mexico Border Fence! [No Sound]

"Smugglers were caught on camera dropping two young children from the top of a 14-foot-high border fence separating the United States and Mexico, authorities said. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released video of two people bringing the children to the border barrier on the Mexico side on Tuesday night. One person is seen scaling the fence and dropping the children onto the U.S. side. After both children land on the ground, the person atop the fence climbs back down to the Mexico side before two people are seen running away. The smugglers were under cover of night, but a border agent captured the incident on a cellphone camera using night-vision technology. Other border agents were alerted of the incident and directed to the remote location near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, where they rescued the two unaccompanied migrant children -- a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl. The pair are sisters from Ecuador and both were "alert" when agents found them, according to a press release from CBP. Agents rendered aid to the children before taking them to the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station for medical evaluation. The sisters were then transported to a local hospital "for precautionary reasons and further evaluation." Both were medically cleared and currently remain in CBP custody pending placement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to CBP." - FORBES

Posted by Thrillz