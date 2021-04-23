RIP: Remembering Shock G Of Digital Underground Who Passed Away At 57!
The rap legend was found dead Thursday in a hotel room in Tampa ... according to his father, Edward Racker.
The cause of death is unclear but there were no signs of trauma. Shock's father says authorities will conduct and autopsy.
"34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip-hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some,” Digital Underground’s Chopmaster J wrote on Instagram. “And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!! #digitalunderground."
Posted By Joe
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS