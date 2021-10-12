Jaraiyia Alize' - The Godmother [ADAST Music Submitted]

Domestic Violence is real. The Godmother is on the way to save the day. Contact https://www.thehotline.org 1.800.799.SAFE (7233) TTY 1.800.787.3224 Chat Chat live now Text Text "START" to 88788. Jaraiyia Alize' has fast become a hot topic for all music fans especially R&B and Hip-Hop fans. Today, the Danville, Illinois, native artist will release her second project of the year. It is called ‘The Godmother’ official music video produced by Ryini Beats. Jaraiyia Alize' has been approaching the R&B and hip-hop limelight for months, and now, it seems, she’s bathing in it. Jaraiyia Alize' will soon be in the ranks of the fastest-rising up-and-coming artists of the month on streaming and more. Jaraiyia Alize' had a breakout moment with the release of her silent music videos, and silent short film trailers. She keeps building, and growing her streams from there. In August of 2021, he reached the Top 50 Apple Music song charts for the first time thanks to a growing fanbase she calls Pearlz. Jaraiyia Alize' is on her way to becoming the music industry’s next most promising superstar, and songstress.



