Imagine Explaining This To Your Insurance Agent: Driver Wrecks Brand New $150,000 After Jumping 50ft Into The Air In Failed Stunt!

The driver of A Tesla S-BLM performed a dangerous stunt near the intersection of Baxter and Alvarado streets around 12:10 a.m. The video shows the Tesla headed toward an intersection at a high rate of speed when it suddenly catches air and then comes down hard on its front wheels. The vehicle then crashed into several trash cans and two parked cars, the LAPD said. The driver of the Tesla abandoned the car and fled the scene. No description of the driver was released by police. Detectives will be contacting the person who rented the Tesla to determine if they were the driver in the viral video. As part of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund, a $1,000 reward is available for anyone in the community who is able to provide information that leads to the identification of the driver. Posted by JR